Springfield-Greene County Health Department reminding families to get their children vaccinated before school starts

FILE - Kindergarten vaccination
FILE - Kindergarten vaccination(Source: CNN)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reminding families to get their children vaccinated prior to back to school in just a few weeks.

There are several different vaccines children are typically required to have for school, according to Neal DeWoody, a community health nurse with the health department. There are three primary times to get them.

“It varies depending on age. So the three major vaccine times are before kindergarten, before eighth grade, and before the senior year of high school,” said DeWoody.

The health department does offer several vaccine clinics for back to school. If you’re unable to make one of those, they do offer vaccines to certain groups.

“So the health department works through a program with VFC Vaccines for Children. Essentially, if they are uninsured or underinsured, Medicaid eligible, Alaskan Native or Native American, they are able to receive any all those childhood vaccines are no cost, and anyone else that we do recommend they get those vaccines through a provider’s office of some sort,” said DeWoody.

The health department is also able to provide a list of providers for families who do have insurance. The department encourages everyone to get their children vaccinated ahead of the school year.

“So schools are kind of one of those congregate settings where disease outbreaks tend to happen pretty frequently. Vaccines very effectively prevent those diseases from spreading within those settings,” said DeWoody.

DeWoody also says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness in your child as well.

“Essentially, just to protect their health. So if they encounter one of these diseases, these vaccines will prime their immune system to recognize those diseases and fight back very quickly to prevent illness or at least give them mild versions of the illness,” said DeWoody.

For a full list of what vaccines are required for children in school, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Kansas Expressway in Springfield
Police identify man killed in early morning shooting on Kansas Expressway
Warm start to the week with rain chances to track
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly warm this week with rain to watch
Governor Mike Parson signed several bills into law on Wednesday, June 7, including the SAFE Act...
Gov. Parson signs executive order activating Mo State of Emergency Operations Plan in response to recent severe weather
US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
Motorcycle Crash generic
Camdenton man killed after being thrown from motorcycle

Latest News

One of the eight Cooper Park/Lake Country soccer fields.
Millions of dollars in ARPA funds going towards Cooper Park Sports Complex; city council discusses project Monday
Johnson grass can be toxic to livestock in a drought
Ranchers and cattle farmers across the Ozarks should watch out for Johnson grass
Ranchers and cattle farmers across the Ozarks should watch out for Johnson grass
Police identify man killed in early morning shooting on Kansas Expressway