Springfield-Greene County Health Department reminding families to get their children vaccinated before school starts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reminding families to get their children vaccinated prior to back to school in just a few weeks.

There are several different vaccines children are typically required to have for school, according to Neal DeWoody, a community health nurse with the health department. There are three primary times to get them.

“It varies depending on age. So the three major vaccine times are before kindergarten, before eighth grade, and before the senior year of high school,” said DeWoody.

The health department does offer several vaccine clinics for back to school. If you’re unable to make one of those, they do offer vaccines to certain groups.

“So the health department works through a program with VFC Vaccines for Children. Essentially, if they are uninsured or underinsured, Medicaid eligible, Alaskan Native or Native American, they are able to receive any all those childhood vaccines are no cost, and anyone else that we do recommend they get those vaccines through a provider’s office of some sort,” said DeWoody.

The health department is also able to provide a list of providers for families who do have insurance. The department encourages everyone to get their children vaccinated ahead of the school year.

“So schools are kind of one of those congregate settings where disease outbreaks tend to happen pretty frequently. Vaccines very effectively prevent those diseases from spreading within those settings,” said DeWoody.

DeWoody also says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness in your child as well.

“Essentially, just to protect their health. So if they encounter one of these diseases, these vaccines will prime their immune system to recognize those diseases and fight back very quickly to prevent illness or at least give them mild versions of the illness,” said DeWoody.

For a full list of what vaccines are required for children in school, click here.

