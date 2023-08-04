Tax-Free Weekend: Springfield parent shares frustration regarding school supply costs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins on this Friday through Sunday. Arkansas’ tax-free weekend begins Saturday and runs through Sunday.

Beginning with this sales-tax weekend in Missouri, buyers will not pay any state, county, or local taxes. The sales tax exemption is limited to the following items and restrictions:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

Bethany Bell is a mom to a child not even in elementary school yet and has another baby on the way. She said school supplies are not cheap, and she’s expecting it to get more expensive in the future as her kids grow up.

“Depending on how many new clothes he needs for the year, it can range anywhere between $100 to $300,” Bell said.

Bell said she recommends school shopping during the tax-free weekend for parents who haven’t yet or parents who want last-minute deals.

“If you have multiple kids, I think that’s where bulk will come in handy even more. If you can get things in bulk and tax-free, even better,” Bell said.

The state’s back-to-school tax holiday also pauses all local taxes for the first time. Bell said this is an even better reason to get out and shop now.

Reggie Harris is a grocery store assistant manager. Harris elaborated on how much people can save this weekend, even if it doesn’t seem like a lot for everyone.

“Think about the savings with that: you can buy a few items that usually cost anywhere between $50 to $500, and you don’t have to pay taxes on it,” Harris said. “That is an essential win for anyone, and if you have multiple kids in your household, you can come in and get all their school supplies which saves a lot of money on the backend if you do that now.”

Harris said you can especially save money on getting more expensive items.

“Electronics, first of all, you get tax-free on electronics,” Harris said. “Apparel, summer and wintertime clothes that are in too. You’ll get that tax-free.”

Springfield Public Schools start back up on August 22. Some of the SPS school supply lists are online.

