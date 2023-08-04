Temporary yard debris drop-off site created in Ozark, Mo. after recent storm

Bennett Moore/Ozark, Mo.
Bennett Moore/Ozark, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Ozark has created a temporary yard debris drop-off site.

The site was created to drop off any yard debris created by the recent storm that came Sunday night.

According to the city, the is located on city property east of city limits on Highway 14. Please note that the site does not have a physical address, however, it is close to 2888 E. Hartley on the corner of HWY JJ and Hartley Road.

Ozark yard waste map
Ozark yard waste map(KY3)

Yard debris site guidelines:

  • Open to the public from daylight to dusk
  • Only accept yard debris within a specific area
  • Open until September 1
  • Do not dump non-yard waste at this location
Ozark yard waste site
Ozark yard waste site(KY3)

City leaders also say crews will not do a curb-side limb pick-up program to haul away private yard debris, as it is not equipped to do so at this time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at a business near Licking, Mo., leaves one man dead
Sheriff says feud between brothers leads to deadly shooting in Texas County
Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.
Deputies find drugs, guns, explosives in campers along Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
Thunderstorms should develop over southern Missouri late tonight before moving into Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain this weekend with a cool down
Man shot early Monday morning on the 1100 Block of North Heartland Ave in Springfield
Man in critical condition after a shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Picture of a gas pump at a gas station in Springfield.
Now’s the time to file for Missouri’s fuel tax rebate program

Latest News

Pothole in Seymour, MO
AUGUST ELECTION: City of Seymour to vote on transportation tax
Kansas and Kearney motorcycle crash in Springfield
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Springfield
Carlos Gracia
Man charged after hours-long stand-off with deputies and failing to register as a sex offender in Texas County
Ryan Stokes family and supporters
Ten years later, family revisits the shooting death of Ryan Stokes by Kansas City Police