Temporary yard debris drop-off site created in Ozark, Mo. after recent storm

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Ozark has created a temporary yard debris drop-off site.

The site was created to drop off any yard debris created by the recent storm that came Sunday night.

According to the city, the is located on city property east of city limits on Highway 14. Please note that the site does not have a physical address, however, it is close to 2888 E. Hartley on the corner of HWY JJ and Hartley Road.

Ozark yard waste map (KY3)

Yard debris site guidelines:

Open to the public from daylight to dusk

Only accept yard debris within a specific area

Open until September 1

Do not dump non-yard waste at this location

Ozark yard waste site (KY3)

City leaders also say crews will not do a curb-side limb pick-up program to haul away private yard debris, as it is not equipped to do so at this time.

