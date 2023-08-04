Ten years later, family revisits the shooting death of Ryan Stokes by Kansas City Police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of a man shot and killed by a Kansas City Police Officer spoke outside the headquarters downtown Friday morning.

There is also a BBQ scheduled with his family on Sunday.

Ryan Stokes (Stokes family)

Ryan Stokes was shot and killed by an officer 10 years ago in a parking lot near Power and Light. Reports say he was raising his arms and surrendering to an officer when another officer shot him in the back. There was a disturbance between two groups that night and someone accused Stokes of stealing a cell phone. Police chased Stokes, and the officer that shot him thought he had a gun on him, but Stokes was holding his keys and a flip phone.

Officers involved in this situation were cleared by a grand jury and never faced criminal charges. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case and let stand the 8th circuit court’s ruling that the officer who shot him qualified for immunity.

Stokes’ mother wrote in a statement following that court decision, “All of our sons and daughters, whether they are black or brown or white or Asian should have their rights respected. The police should not be able to kill our children. All our sons and daughters should be allowed to come home and hug their mothers. That will only happen when either our Supreme Court or Congress changes the qualified immunity laws that allow police to ‘shoot first and think later’ leaving mothers with wounds that will never heal. Ryan’s memory will live on and I will continue to support other mothers and all efforts to change policing in Kansas City and beyond.”

The family also wanted an apology. They got one from the officer Ryan was surrendering to, but not from Officer William Thompson, the officer who fired the fatal shot.

There is a basketball court in Harris Park to honor his life, which was a restorative justice project and a collaborative effort between Sike Style Industries and Yup Yup Design. It is the same court Ryan played on in his youth.

