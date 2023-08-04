Two people found dead in Branson apartment complex

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were found dead in a Branson apartment building Friday afternoon.

According to Branson police, there is no sign of foul play, but that could change after autopsy results. The autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

According to the manager of the complex, a relative of one of the people called the complex for a well-being check. That’s when the manager found the two bodies.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

