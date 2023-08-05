Arkansas Children’s health system receives $25 million donation; the donation will help child health care in northwest region

Courtesy: Arkansas Children's health system
Courtesy: Arkansas Children's health system(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Children’s health system announced Saturday that the health system received its largest donation ever this week.

According to a news release, the $25 million donation came from the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation and will help transform child health in the northwest region of Arkansas. The health system is also naming the Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) campus, the Pat Walker Campus.

The health system says $12.5 million will support expansion efforts, including the addition of a new wing to the Springdale hospital. The remaining $12.5 million will create an endowment, benefiting ACNW and helping meet the needs of children in the region for generations to come.

“Pat played such an integral role in making sure the children of Arkansas have every advantage they can have,” said Mandy Macke, executive director of the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Inc. “That includes quality health care close to home. Our involvement in Arkansas Children’s Northwest was a part of Pat’s plan. This next step of where we’re going with Arkansas Children’s Northwest is part of our tribute.”

To learn more about Arkansas Children’s or make a donation, visit archildrens.org.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.
Deputies find drugs, guns, explosives in campers along Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
Severe storms possible with winds as the main risk
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible tonight
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Penleigh Apartments Branson
Two people found dead in Branson apartment complex
Springfield City Utilities bus crash
Springfield City Utilities bus involved in crash; several taken to the hospital

Latest News

Nine hurt following shooting at Old Town bar
Kansas bar where gunfire wounded 9 last month closes permanently
FILE - LaShell Eikerenkoetter chants, on a megaphone protesting the recent acquittal of a...
St. Louis police protesters begin picking up checks in $4.9 million settlement
O-Zone: Nick Petrino discusses upcoming Bears football season at Missouri State media day
O-Zone: Nick Petrino discusses upcoming Bears football season at Missouri State media day
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass behind his back during NFL...
‘He’s definitely a magician’: Mahomes completes behind-the-back pass at training camp