Arkansas Children’s health system receives $25 million donation; the donation will help child health care in northwest region

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Children’s health system announced Saturday that the health system received its largest donation ever this week.

According to a news release, the $25 million donation came from the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation and will help transform child health in the northwest region of Arkansas. The health system is also naming the Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) campus, the Pat Walker Campus.

The health system says $12.5 million will support expansion efforts, including the addition of a new wing to the Springdale hospital. The remaining $12.5 million will create an endowment, benefiting ACNW and helping meet the needs of children in the region for generations to come.

“Pat played such an integral role in making sure the children of Arkansas have every advantage they can have,” said Mandy Macke, executive director of the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Inc. “That includes quality health care close to home. Our involvement in Arkansas Children’s Northwest was a part of Pat’s plan. This next step of where we’re going with Arkansas Children’s Northwest is part of our tribute.”

To learn more about Arkansas Children's or make a donation, visit archildrens.org.

