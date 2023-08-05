Camdenton man killed after being thrown from motorcycle

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has died after a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 28-year-old Robert Eaton was riding his 1986 Honda motorcycle south on Missouri Highway 7 near Devanna Drive.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. when Eaton’s motorcycle went off the road, became airborne, hit a telephone pole, and overturned. Eaton was thrown from the motorcycle.

This marks MSHP Troop F’s 26th fatal crash for 2023.

