Camdenton man killed after being thrown from motorcycle

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has died after a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 28-year-old Robert Eaton was riding his 1986 Honda motorcycle south on Missouri Highway 7 near Devanna Drive.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. when Eaton’s motorcycle went off the road, became airborne, hit a telephone pole, and overturned. Eaton was thrown from the motorcycle.

This marks MSHP Troop F’s 26th fatal crash for 2023.

