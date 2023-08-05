City of Branson accepting storm debris

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Many locations in the Ozarks are still cleaning up after severe thunderstorms swept through the region late Sunday night.

Branson is no exception, as the city hosted its first day of accepting storm debris for disposal Friday morning at the Cooper Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility. Benjamin Stabo, Public Works Operations Manager for the City of Branson, was encouraged by the turnout this morning.

“We had a good showing this morning,” Stabo said. “I think the residents have really gotten the idea that this is truly for them, and I expect a good turnout as well tomorrow.”

This was something the city geared up for after Stabo says calls started coming in about what the storm did late Sunday night.

“Late Sunday night, we received many calls of blocked roads as the storms came in,” Stabo said. “By about 1:30 to 2 o’clock, fifty roads were blocked due to damage and debris. As someone who lived here my whole life and in my tenure here at the city, this is one of the biggest storms that came through.”

After many people in Branson inquired about where material can be dropped off, the city announced a 2-day drop-off event for storm yard waste at the Cooper Creek Treatment Facility on 2855 Fall Creek Road.

Just like today, volunteers and city employees will let people in from 7 a.m. to noon to drop off any downed limbs, trees, brush, and other vegetation. No trash is being accepted.

This event is just for people that live in Branson and excludes commercial vendors or properties. To help citizens out, Stabo says this is a free service with little or no preparation work needed before heading out.

“They’re welcome to bring anything on a trailer,” Stabo said. “It doesn’t have to be cut properly. It doesn’t have to be bagged. Actually, we prefer no bags. Just bring your trailer and your brush, and we’ll take care of it for you.”

Stabo also says that the city went with the morning hours for both days of the event due to their method of disposal.

“We have a small facility here,” Stabo said. “So we aren’t able to compost it like we’d like to. If this was a smaller event, we would have a wood chipper go around to chip up the wood and reuse the material throughout the city in various ways. With this event, we’re burning most of our yard waste.”

With staffing in place and ready to take frequent breaks through round 2 of collecting and burning in the morning, the City of Branson will head back to work Saturday morning to assist those that need to finish cleaning up.

People that live in Branson or Taney County that still need help with disposal after this weekend can take advantage of Taney County’s Debris Drop Off event from Monday, August 7th to Friday, August 11th. Between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., people can drop off yard waste from the storms at the Forsyth Fairgrounds on Burmingham Road off of State Highway 76.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.