Families learn how best to secure a car seat at free check events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is always important to buckle up your child every time you’re in the car.

On Saturday, CoxHealth and partners hosted two car seat safety check events, one in Springfield and one in Bolivar.

CoxHealth Injury Prevention Coordinator Luke Spain said the event is a way to teach families how to keep their kids safe.

“A lot of it comes down to how the child is secured in the seat and how the seat is installed in the vehicle. So making sure they have the proper belt pads, making sure that the seats are secured snug, and there’s nothing in the seat that’s gonna cause any issues, and making sure that the harness fits the child correctly so they’re gonna be safe in that crash,” said Spain.

Spain said four out of five car seats are installed incorrectly.

If you missed out, click this link to find certified places to have your seat checked.

