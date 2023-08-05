Families learn how best to secure a car seat at free check events

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is always important to buckle up your child every time you’re in the car.

On Saturday, CoxHealth and partners hosted two car seat safety check events, one in Springfield and one in Bolivar.

CoxHealth Injury Prevention Coordinator Luke Spain said the event is a way to teach families how to keep their kids safe.

“A lot of it comes down to how the child is secured in the seat and how the seat is installed in the vehicle. So making sure they have the proper belt pads, making sure that the seats are secured snug, and there’s nothing in the seat that’s gonna cause any issues, and making sure that the harness fits the child correctly so they’re gonna be safe in that crash,” said Spain.

Spain said four out of five car seats are installed incorrectly.

If you missed out, click this link to find certified places to have your seat checked.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.
Deputies find drugs, guns, explosives in campers along Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
Severe storms possible with winds as the main risk
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible tonight
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Penleigh Apartments Branson
Two people found dead in Branson apartment complex
Springfield City Utilities bus crash
Springfield City Utilities bus involved in crash; several taken to the hospital

Latest News

It is always important to buckle up your child every time you’re in the car.
Families learn how best to secure a car seat at free check events
Motorcycle Crash generic
Camdenton man killed after being thrown from motorcycle
KY3's Michael Hoffman reports.
Two people found dead by property manager in Branson apartment complex
Courtesy: Arkansas Children's health system
Arkansas Children’s health system receives $25 million donation; the donation will help child health care in northwest region