‘He’s definitely a magician’: Mahomes completes behind-the-back pass at training camp

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass behind his back during NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass behind his back during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Offensive ingenuity is welcomed by the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid. Whether it be spinning huddles or quarterbacks moving in motion, the Chiefs have shown a tendency to push the envelope on creativity with the football.

And it appears it’s only a matter of time until something new comes to the forefront.

On Saturday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes unveiled a behind-the-back pass during the team’s 10-10-10 portion of practice. The unusual pass was completed behind the line of scrimmage to wide receiver Skyy Moore who caught it in a similar fashion to a screen pass.

READ MORE: NFL suspends Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu for personal conduct violation

“He’s definitely a magician,” rookie offensive tackle Wanya Morris said Saturday after practice, admitting that he didn’t even see Mahomes’ pass. “That’s insane. I’ll go back after practice and be like, ‘I didn’t even know he did that,’ because as an offensive lineman you’re not looking at the ball.

“You have to assume and know where the ball is at all times without seeing it. So, to go back and watch him do that is breathtaking because not everybody does that. For it to be so accurate behind the back, that’s insane. Let’s be real. Nobody else can do that.”

The Chiefs also teased the potential play on social media, putting another trick play on camera for opposing teams to prepare for. It quickly gained more than a million impressions on Twitter.

The 10-10-10 portion was against the Chiefs’ third-team unit, but starting safety Justin Reid said it’s just another example of Mahomes testing the limits of offensive innovation.

“I didn’t see it but it doesn’t surprise me,” Reid said. “He slips in new stuff all the time. I saw him in pregame warm-up trying to do an across-body left-handed throw, so he keeps it fun and tries new things.”

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes appeared on Fox Sports 1′s ‘First Things First’ with Kansas City native Nick Wright, and was asked by co-host Kevin Wildes about throwing the trick pass in a game.

“It’s for sure going to happen at some point in a game,” Mahomes said in February. “I do it in practice a good amount and complete it probably 80 to 90 percent of the time.”

Mahomes admitted then tight end Travis Kelce teases him when it is completed in practice.

“I’m a little too scared still to do it in the game,” the two-time MVP said. “Travis gives me crap for it every time I do it in practice all he yells is ‘do it in a game.’”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

