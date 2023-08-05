Kansas bar where gunfire wounded 9 last month closes permanently

Nine hurt following shooting at Old Town bar
Nine hurt following shooting at Old Town bar(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas bar where nine people were wounded by gunfire last month has permanently closed.

An attorney for City Nightz told the Wichita Eagle that the club owner felt he had no choice but to close because of all the negative publicity and because police blaming the bar for the shooting.

“The city has basically made it so burdensome to stay open, they can’t stay open,” attorney Charley O’Hara said. “He feels like he was singled out and blamed for a lot of things that happen all over the city, and they don’t blame other people.”

The city suspended City Nightz’s liquor license for 30 days after the shooting, and the year-old club never reopened.

Nine people were shot on July 2, and two others trampled in the chaos afterward. No one died. Police have said that the seven men and two women who were shot ranged in age from 22 to 34.

Several people have been arrested. A St. Louis-area man was arrested on July 3, but prosecutors later determined he fired his gun to defend himself after shots were fired by others.

Wichita is a city of nearly 400,000 people, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.
Deputies find drugs, guns, explosives in campers along Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
Severe storms possible with winds as the main risk
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible tonight
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Penleigh Apartments Branson
Two people found dead in Branson apartment complex
Springfield City Utilities bus crash
Springfield City Utilities bus involved in crash; several taken to the hospital

Latest News

Courtesy: Arkansas Children's health system
Arkansas Children’s health system receives $25 million donation; the donation will help child health care in northwest region
FILE - LaShell Eikerenkoetter chants, on a megaphone protesting the recent acquittal of a...
St. Louis police protesters begin picking up checks in $4.9 million settlement
O-Zone: Nick Petrino discusses upcoming Bears football season at Missouri State media day
O-Zone: Nick Petrino discusses upcoming Bears football season at Missouri State media day
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass behind his back during NFL...
‘He’s definitely a magician’: Mahomes completes behind-the-back pass at training camp