Man in serious condition after a single motorcycle crash on Glenstone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition after a single motorcycle crash Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Glenstone Avenue, just past the Commercial Street intersection.

Springfield police tell KY3 the motorcycle was driving north when the driver lost control and fell. The crash happened just after it started raining in Springfield.

The man did not have a helmet on. Police are still investigating the crash but say the road should be open soon.

