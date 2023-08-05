Ramona Lehman, owner of Munger Moss Motel on Route 66, has died

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Ramona Lehman, owner of the Historic Route 66 Munger Moss Motel, has died at the age of 85.

In June 1971, Ramona and her former husband Bob became the owners of the Munger Moss Motel. Bob passed away in February 2019.

Lehman told KY3 in previous interviews that it was important to her to maintain the history of the motel.

“I was one who preserved. I kept everything the way it was. I like old stuff,” she explained in June 2019.

According to her online obituary, Lehman made the motel her home away from home for over 52 years.

“She welcomed weary travelers from all over with her infectious smile and countless stories. She was knowledgeable about the history of Route 66 and eager to share that knowledge with others,” the obituary said.

With her ownership of the motel came recognition. In 2021, she and Bob were inducted into the Lebanon Laclede County Route 66 Society Wall of Fame, and in 2022, she was added to the “Wall of Honor” at the Cowan Civic Center. Lehman was a past president of the state of Missouri Route 66 and was the Grand Marshall of the Route 66 Festival, where she was named the “Queen of Route 66.”

The Munger Moss first came about when Nellie Munger and her husband Emmitt Moss started with a sandwich and barbecue restaurant in Devil’s Elbow.

When business slowed down, they sold the business to Jessie and Pete Hudson. They moved it to Lebanon in 1945. That’s when construction on the cabins started.

For the time being, the Munger Moss will be owned by family members of Lehman.

