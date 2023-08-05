Springfield City Utilities bus involved in crash; five taken to the hospital

Springfield City Utilities bus crash
Springfield City Utilities bus crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a City Utilities bus and a car.

According to Springfield police, around 8:30 p.m., the car was heading north on Pierce Avenue and pulled in front of the CU bus heading east on Kearney Street.

The bus hit the car, causing the car to then crash into a utility pole. CU crews are going to check on the pole for safety reasons as well.

There were eight people in the bus at the time and one person in the car. Four people from the bus and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital for injuries. Police say the injuries do not appear to be serious.

