Time to get children’s sleep pattern back in line with school schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School supplies...check.

New clothes...check.

Way to get the kids to-and-from school...check.

Got all the physicals, paperwork and meet-the-teacher duties done...check.

As you go through your check-list of getting your kiddos ready to return to school, one thing you might not have thought of is getting them acclimated from their summer sleeping schedule back to school hours.

“Two days before school starts you don’t want to actually say, ‘O.K., you’ve been going to bed at midnight every night throughout the summer. Now let’s start going to bed at 9:30,’” pointed out CoxHealth Sleep Systems Manager Chris Barnes. “All you’re doing is inviting problems.”

That problem of not getting a good night’s sleep can affect your child both physically and mentally including their mood and ability to learn.

“It can cause confusion and concentration issues,” Barnes explained. “You don’t remember things as well as you could.”

“We know that 70-75 percent of high school students are sleep-deprived,” added Dr. Kendra Krietsch, a Pediatric Psychologist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. “So the vast majority of teens are not getting the sleep that they need.”

The number of hours recommended varies by age. It’s 9-12 hours per-night for children ages 6-12 and 8-10 hours per-night for teens.

Experts also recommend that implementing changes to your child’s sleeping pattern should be gradual.

“You should slowly chip away at that bedtime by moving it earlier only by 15 to 30 minutes every few days,” said Krietsch. “Because if you move bedtimes earlier by an hour or two hours, you’re going to have a kid who’s just laying around in their room, not feeling tired.”

At Springfield’s Discover Center on Friday Marvin Tulla agreed with that assessment in talking about his efforts to get his 2nd grade daughter’s sleep schedule changed to where she gets up at 6 a.m. for school that starts at 7 a.m.

“Anytime I’ve tried getting her up earlier than she wants to be up, she’s just a bear to deal with for the rest of the day,” he said with a smile. “So if we can gradually work that (new schedule) in, she’s a lot more manageable.”

As to how long the adjustment should take?

“Generally speaking we want to give ourselves at least a week for every hour that we’re moving bedtimes earlier,” Krietsch answered.

Another important factor in making sure your child gets a good night’s sleep is limiting their use of electronic devices when it’s close to bedtime.

“You want to definitely implement a screen curfew,” Barnes said. “Because those devices emit bright light and blue light which is telling your brain it’s time to be awake. It stimulates your mind to be active and you need to have a wind down period before you try and get to sleep.”

So although it won’t go over well, parents should start taking away the use of devices like cellphones, tablets and TV’s at least an hour before bedtime.

“Screen time, when it is excessive, can impact sleep,” said Wendy Palmer with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “It can also impact physical activity and most recently the clearest evidence is the impact of excessive screen time on youth mental health.”

As for giving your child medication to help them get to sleep?

“Be cautious taking anything without consulting your physician first,” Barnes said.

And one other thing to be aware of is sleep apnea, a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

“The most obvious symptom you’ll notice is if they stop breathing for any amount of time,” Barnes explained. “That’s the biggest red flag. If you hear snoring that starts louder and gets softer that’s another possible symptom. Or if you hear them snoring and notice that your child slept for 10-12 hours but still seems to be tired and not feeling well, you should have it checked out.”

