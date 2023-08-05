‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Vigil held for 10 dogs that died in a hot truck

A vigil was held for 10 dogs that died after overheating while traveling from an Illinois airport. (Source: WLS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CNN) - A vigil was held in Indiana for several dogs that died of heat stroke last week.

The German shepherds were being taken from O’Hare International Airport to an Indiana training facility when the air conditioning unit in the back of the truck failed.

According to Lake Station Police Department, 19 German shepherds became overheated. Ten of them died.

The Humane Society of Hobart and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling for an independent investigation.

Police described the situation as heartbreaking.

“We wanted to bring everyone together to heal, to grieve and to console each other in what was an unspeakable tragedy,” a woman shared at the vigil. “All of your words of support, hugs, thoughts and prayers have not gone unnoticed.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.
Deputies find drugs, guns, explosives in campers along Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Severe storms possible with winds as the main risk
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible tonight
Penleigh Apartments Branson
Two people found dead in Branson apartment complex
Man shot early Monday morning on the 1100 Block of North Heartland Ave in Springfield
Man in critical condition after a shooting in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a motorized mini-bike.
16-year-old boy dies after tripped by cable while riding minibike
O-Zone: Nick Petrino discusses upcoming Bears football season at Missouri State media day
O-Zone: Nick Petrino discusses upcoming Bears football season at Missouri State media day
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass behind his back during NFL...
‘He’s definitely a magician’: Mahomes completes behind-the-back pass at training camp
FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500...
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face