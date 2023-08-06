FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly warm this week with rain to watch

Good Sunday evening, everyone. After a mild start this morning with some rain and decaying thunderstorms in the southern Ozarks, we enjoyed dry weather under partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. As expected, highs peaked in the middle to upper 80s across the area before we got the evening underway. While the weather set up shows us quiet tonight and mainly for Monday behind our cold front, two upper-level lows to our northwest will play a role in our forecast as we go through the next few days.

Mainly quiet behind our cold front (KY3)

Two upper lows to our northwest to watch (KY3)

After a dry start to this evening, some passing upper-level energy could spark some isolated showers mainly in northern Arkansas during the pre-dawn hours going into Monday. After those minor rain chances pass through, everyone stays dry through the rest of Monday under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Scattered storms in southern Ozarks Tuesday morning (KY3)

Partly to mostly sunny for the rest of Monday (KY3)

Once we get past a quiet Monday evening, the upper low in the Pacific Northwest will bring clouds back in for Tuesday morning. Plus, it will bring in the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms along and south of US Highway 60 for Tuesday morning. The wave should quickly depart and give us returning sunshine for Tuesday afternoon.

For Wednesday, the upper low in the Gulf of Alaska now will start to work into the Ozarks. While the exact details of Wednesday are still being sorted out, indications point to numerous thunderstorms with the potential for them to turn strong to severe for Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.

Stronger upper low with strong to severe t-storms Wednesday (KY3)

While we haven’t declared Wednesday a first alert weather day yet, we will keep a close eye on the strongest storms Wednesday that could bring a potential high wind threat for some of the Ozarks.

Watching Wednesday's storm chances closely (KY3)

After those storm chances clear out early Thursday morning, we’ll enjoy mainly dry weather for Thursday and watch for a few isolated showers on Friday.

Trending hotter late this week (KY3)

The rest of next weekend shows rain and storms during the morning on Saturday and partly sunny skies returning for Sunday.

Rain chances to cool us down again Saturday (KY3)

With rain chances peppered through the forecast this week, rain totals by next Sunday could range between half an inch and over 2 inches in some spots.

Additional rain accumulation through the week (KY3)

Behind our cold front, temperatures will start in the middle 60s Monday morning and top out mainly in the middle 80s in the afternoon.

Mild Monday morning (KY3)

After another mild start Tuesday morning in the 60s, highs could trend a little bit warmer with numbers in the middle to upper 80s for the afternoon.

The temperature trend keeps us in the middle 80s with those better storm chances Wednesday before highs push back near 90° Thursday.

Briefly hot by the weekend (KY3)

While highs could push back into the lower 90s by Friday, we’ll see a little downward trend in temperatures through the weekend. Highs will top out in the lower 90s Saturday and upper 80s next Sunday.

