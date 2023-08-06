FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly warm this week with rain to watch
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
Good Sunday evening, everyone. After a mild start this morning with some rain and decaying thunderstorms in the southern Ozarks, we enjoyed dry weather under partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. As expected, highs peaked in the middle to upper 80s across the area before we got the evening underway. While the weather set up shows us quiet tonight and mainly for Monday behind our cold front, two upper-level lows to our northwest will play a role in our forecast as we go through the next few days.
After a dry start to this evening, some passing upper-level energy could spark some isolated showers mainly in northern Arkansas during the pre-dawn hours going into Monday. After those minor rain chances pass through, everyone stays dry through the rest of Monday under partly to mostly sunny skies.
Once we get past a quiet Monday evening, the upper low in the Pacific Northwest will bring clouds back in for Tuesday morning. Plus, it will bring in the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms along and south of US Highway 60 for Tuesday morning. The wave should quickly depart and give us returning sunshine for Tuesday afternoon.
For Wednesday, the upper low in the Gulf of Alaska now will start to work into the Ozarks. While the exact details of Wednesday are still being sorted out, indications point to numerous thunderstorms with the potential for them to turn strong to severe for Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.
While we haven’t declared Wednesday a first alert weather day yet, we will keep a close eye on the strongest storms Wednesday that could bring a potential high wind threat for some of the Ozarks.
After those storm chances clear out early Thursday morning, we’ll enjoy mainly dry weather for Thursday and watch for a few isolated showers on Friday.
The rest of next weekend shows rain and storms during the morning on Saturday and partly sunny skies returning for Sunday.
With rain chances peppered through the forecast this week, rain totals by next Sunday could range between half an inch and over 2 inches in some spots.
Behind our cold front, temperatures will start in the middle 60s Monday morning and top out mainly in the middle 80s in the afternoon.
After another mild start Tuesday morning in the 60s, highs could trend a little bit warmer with numbers in the middle to upper 80s for the afternoon.
The temperature trend keeps us in the middle 80s with those better storm chances Wednesday before highs push back near 90° Thursday.
While highs could push back into the lower 90s by Friday, we’ll see a little downward trend in temperatures through the weekend. Highs will top out in the lower 90s Saturday and upper 80s next Sunday.
