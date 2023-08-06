FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm next week with some rain in the forecast

Good Saturday evening, everyone. Thanks to the morning rain and cloud cover, temperatures stayed a little cooler than expected with highs in the 80s this afternoon across the Ozarks. After a quiet day and a quiet evening, thunderstorms developing out in Kansas and Colorado will start heading in late tonight as a cold front also approaches.

Cold front coming in from the northwest (KY3)

Some changes to the forecast leave much of the Ozarks from Stockton Lake to Marshfield to West Plains southwest with a level two risk for some strong to severe thunderstorms. While the worst of the severe threat should stay out in Oklahoma, we’ll keep a close eye out for some storms capable of producing 60 to 65 mile per hour wind gusts.

Level 2 risk for some severe weather around dawn Sunday morning (KY3)

For the rest of this evening, outdoor plans look good to go as we keep quiet under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Quiet Saturday evening (KY3)

After a quiet start to the overnight, the storms should start to approach the Missouri State line by about 3:00 to 4:00 Sunday morning. The latest indications want the worst of the storms to stay just to our south and west. However, some in the southern Ozarks could have some strong to severe storms to start your Sunday morning out around sunrise. It’s something we’ll monitor closely as we get your Sunday started.

Storms start to move in after 3 or 4 Sunday morning (KY3)

Storms in the southern Ozarks by sunrise Sunday (KY3)

For the rest of the day, many in the Missouri Ozarks should stay partly to mostly sunny with some isolated storms possible again by the afternoon for some areas south of Highway 60.

A few isolated t-storms possible Sunday afternoon (KY3)

The upper-level setup keeps us dry for Monday under partly to mostly sunny skies. Plus, it will keep temperatures warm to get the new work week started.

Quiet skies and warm for Monday (KY3)

Aside from a few isolated storms possible in northern Arkansas Tuesday, most of us should be dry until better chances for rain and storms will return by Wednesday.

Scattered storms for Wednesday (KY3)

Thursday looks like a mainly quiet day with some upper-level heights trying to bring some summer heat back into play. This brief return of some summer heat should stick around for Friday as we get into next weekend.

Brief return of summer heat Thursday & Friday (KY3)

By Saturday, indications point to some additional chances for rain and storms eager to return to the Ozarks. All these rain chances peppered in through the course of next week can hopefully bring rain totals between half an inch and 1.5 inches.

Additional rain chances next weekend (KY3)

Rain potential through next week (KY3)

As for temperatures, the approaching front and some storms by morning should force lows back near 70 to start Sunday out. Some returning sunshine and a West breeze will keep highs mainly in the upper 80s for the afternoon ahead.

Mild Sunday morning to start (KY3)

Most will stay in the 80s Sunday afternoon (KY3)

After a mild start Monday morning with lows in the middle 60s, the afternoon looks nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.

Lower to middle 80s for most Monday (KY3)

The temperature trend wants to keep us in the upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday before we briefly return to the 90s Thursday and Friday.

The rest of next weekend looks mainly warm with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s for that Saturday and Sunday.

