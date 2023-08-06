FosterAdopt Connect hosts back to school event for youth in foster, adoptive, and guardian care

Back to shcool refule event by FosterAdopt Connect
Back to shcool refule event by FosterAdopt Connect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several hundred kids in foster, adoptive, and guardian care got to prepare for back to school Sunday thanks to FosterAdopt Connect.

Families were gifted with backpacks, school supplies, a food bag, and had the opportunity to get free haircuts from Hudson Hawk Barber & Shop and Talk of the Town Barber Shop.

“It’s a big relief for our family. The beginning of the school year is always expensive for any family. But then when you have foster kids, they have so many other things that they need, it’s a big relief for us,” said foster parent Mary Oney.

FosterAdopt Connect will still be handing out school supplies and donations to families who were unable to make the event on Sunday. Supplies were donated by the Foundation Credit Union and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

“We are so appreciative of the community for their support,” said Development Director, Danielle Wise. “This is an event I look forward to each year. The energy and excitement is contagious.”

You can learn more about FosterAdopt Connect here.

