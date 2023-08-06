Gov. Parson signs executive order activating Mo State of Emergency Operations Plan in response to recent severe weather

By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-08 on Saturday. The Executive Order activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to the recent severe weather and flooding Missouri has experienced since July 29.

On Friday, tornadoes struck Ray, Saline, and Knox counties.

The press release goes on to mention that the Knox County tornado and strong winds destroyed or did major damage to at least 35 residences.

Two minor injuries were reported as well as, at least, 16 people haven been displaced in the Baring area. There was also substantial flooding overnight near Kirksville.

“Since July 29, Missouri has repeatedly been hit by severe weather and flooding that has damaged homes, businesses, and infrastructure,” Governor Parson said. “This ongoing weather system has also strained resources as first responders and public works crews continue to respond. We want to ensure that all necessary state resources are available as damaging weather continues to threaten Missouri communities. We are grateful for the work public servants, utility crews, and volunteers have been doing to support their neighbors. We urge all Missourians to follow local weather forecasts and to be prepared to protect themselves and their loved ones whenever severe weather threatens their communities.”

Executive Order 23-08 is expected to expire on September 5, 2023, unless otherwise extended.

