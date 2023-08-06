Springfield firefighters and police battle on the court for charity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police officers and Springfield firefighters faced off on the basketball court on Saturday. They battled head to head for kids to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.

The stands were filled with fans for both. Event staff said they expected around 200 people. The $6,800 raised benefited a charity.

“Firefighter Joel Champ and police officer James Kinder played in the game.

We get into this job to help people,” said Champ. “We’re just glad that we can help a great organization.”

“Just kind of creative ways to bring the community together,” said Officer Kinder.

Proceeds benefited Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks. They help kids build lasting friendships between mentors and children. Champ said for many kids, having a positive role model can be a game changer.

“When you can look up and see someone that’s older than you and wants to hang out with you, that puts value in that kid’s life,” said Champ.

Over on the police side, Officer Kinder agrees.

“They can set some stepping stones,” said Kinder. “Be a good guiding light throughout your life.

First responders said the main purpose is charity, but getting to show off their skills on the court is an added bonus. Champ sets up his team as an assist guy. Kinder fakes out defenders. Both first responders said it was all about putting on a show, having comradery, and helping Ozark’s kids.

“It’s always important to have a goal, something to look forward to,” said Kinder. “Role models are vital about growing up.”

“Our main thing is we want to know that each kid is valuable, and they have meaning and have purpose,” said Champ.

Organizers also hosted a raffle, sold T-shirts to support the teams, and more.

Springfield police are the winners. They beat the firefighters 89 to 83.

