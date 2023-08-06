West Plains Council on the Arts opens submissions for new exhibits

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Calling all artists around the Ozarks! The West Plains Council on the Arts recently opened submissions for two new juried exhibits for 2D and 3D artists.

“Deck the Halls” will be displayed in December and “Eclipse” will be displayed during the West Plains eclipse celebration next year.

“Deck the Halls” is the opportunity for you to showcase what your holiday celebration means to you. Fall and winter holidays are wonderful times for decorating and creating memories. This is a call for artists to share their memories through their work. The deadline for entries is October 15, 2023. Exhibit dates: November 18 through December 16, 2023.

The eclipse exhibit will feature “all things above” – artwork created during or representing an eclipse, night skies, or other skyward representations to help celebrate during the Party in the Path West Plains Eclipse Celebration on April 5-8, 2024. The deadline for entries is March 1, 2024. Exhibit dates: March 30 through May 4, 2024.

Guidelines:

2-D and 3-D pieces accepted

16″x20″ maximum size of 2-D works, unless waiver granted

All media accepted – paintings, photographs, drawings, printmaking, pottery, gourd art, etc.

Subject matter to fit the theme.

2-D Pieces must be framed and/or ready to hang

Area artists and makers are encouraged to email photos of up to five (5) proposed works to info@westplainsart.org by the deadlines to be considered.

