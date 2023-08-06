West Plains Council on the Arts opens submissions for new exhibits

WPCA is on the hunt for holiday and eclipse themed artwork.
Examples of art from "Deck the Halls" and "Eclipse"
Examples of art from "Deck the Halls" and "Eclipse"(WPCA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Calling all artists around the Ozarks! The West Plains Council on the Arts recently opened submissions for two new juried exhibits for 2D and 3D artists.

“Deck the Halls” will be displayed in December and “Eclipse” will be displayed during the West Plains eclipse celebration next year.

“Deck the Halls” is the opportunity for you to showcase what your holiday celebration means to you. Fall and winter holidays are wonderful times for decorating and creating memories. This is a call for artists to share their memories through their work. The deadline for entries is October 15, 2023. Exhibit dates: November 18 through December 16, 2023.

The eclipse exhibit will feature “all things above” – artwork created during or representing an eclipse, night skies, or other skyward representations to help celebrate during the Party in the Path West Plains Eclipse Celebration on April 5-8, 2024. The deadline for entries is March 1, 2024. Exhibit dates: March 30 through May 4, 2024.

Guidelines:

  • 2-D and 3-D pieces accepted
  • 16″x20″ maximum size of 2-D works, unless waiver granted
  • All media accepted – paintings, photographs, drawings, printmaking, pottery, gourd art, etc.
  • Subject matter to fit the theme.
  • 2-D Pieces must be framed and/or ready to hang

Area artists and makers are encouraged to email photos of up to five (5) proposed works to info@westplainsart.org by the deadlines to be considered.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs in the mid to upper 80s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild week ahead with storms possible
Police investigate shooting death in Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate shooting death in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield motorcycle crash
Man in serious condition after a single motorcycle crash on Glenstone
Penleigh Apartments Branson
Two people found dead in Branson apartment complex
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Police investigate shooting death in Springfield, Mo.
Mild week in store for the Ozarks
Highs in the mid to upper 80s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild week ahead with storms possible
Police investigate shooting death in Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate shooting death in Springfield, Mo.