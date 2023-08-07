Aunt of Camdenton, Mo., man killed in motorcycle crash recalls being first on scene

GREENVIEW, Mo. (KY3) - In a small town area like Camdenton, everyone knows mostly everyone, including first responders.

That was the case in a motorcycle accident on Highway 7 in Camden County. First on the scene was the victim’s aunt, who is the fire chief.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 28-year-old Robert Eaton was riding his 1986 Honda motorcycle south on Missouri Highway 7 near Devanna Drive.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. when Eaton’s motorcycle went off the road, became airborne, hit a telephone pole, and overturned. Eaton was thrown from the motorcycle.

“You never know who it is that you go to until you get there,“ said Chief Annette Sharp with Northwest Fire Protection District. She is also the aunt of Robert Eaton, who was killed in the crash.

She was the first on scene with her husband. At first, Chief Sharp didn’t realize who it was.

”When I reached down to check for a pulse, I saw the tattoo on his hand, and I knew who it was, so I yelled at my husband, and I told him it was Robbie,” said Chief Sharp.

Eaton’s mother says these past 48 hours have been difficult.

”I’m lost. I’m heartbroken. I just have no idea. I just don’t have words. You just parents aren’t supposed to bury their children,” said Kathy Roush.

Eaton’s wife- Allie, says telling their son was the hardest thing she has ever done.

”I never imagined having to tell my kid that his daddy died. That is the worst thing anybody ever has to do in their life. You know he loves his baby more than anything in the whole entire world,” said Eaton.

Chief Sharp says they go to different types of calls all the time, but she has a new understanding of family members getting hearing heart-wrenching news.

”You see that heartfelt in their family’s faces, and you do everything that you can to try and console them. To let them know that everything is going to be okay. I did today. That is the day that Robbie had his accident. I felt their pain. It’s a pain that nobody wants,” said Chief Sharp.

