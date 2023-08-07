Biden to welcome World Series champs Houston Astros to White House

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 19, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is returning to the White House on Monday after a vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

He and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to welcome the World Series champion Houston Astros to the White House on Monday afternoon. It’s part of a long tradition of presidents saluting championship teams from college and professional sports.

The Astros won the 2022 World Series in six games against the National League pennant winners, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Kansas Expressway in Springfield
Police identify man killed in early morning shooting on Kansas Expressway
Thanks to a cold front, our temperatures will be below average to start the week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day of the week! Storms by Wednesday.
Governor Mike Parson signed several bills into law on Wednesday, June 7, including the SAFE Act...
Gov. Parson signs executive order activating Mo State of Emergency Operations Plan in response to recent severe weather
US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
Motorcycle Crash generic
Camdenton man killed after being thrown from motorcycle

Latest News

Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August election
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reminding families to get their children vaccinated before school starts
Great Route 66 Talent Search / Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
LIST: Finalists selected for the Great Route 66 Talent Search competition Saturday