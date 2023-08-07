Camden County woman accused of assault using a blender pitcher

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County woman faces charges for an altercation involving a blender pitcher.

Prosecutors charged Maria De Jesus Espinosa Amador with first-degree domestic assault. A judge set her bond at $25,000.

Investigators say video surveillance showed her attempting to strike someone with a glass blender pitcher. They said when others tried to subdue her, Maria De Jesus Espinosa Amador kicked the victim in the torso. Investigators say she hit a victim in the face with the glass pitcher.

