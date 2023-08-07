Chain-reaction crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo., injures man who exited vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a chain-reaction crash that injured a driver outside his vehicle.

On Monday, the crash at 3:45 a.m. happened on I-44, about eight miles west of Springfield.

Investigators say Michael Harris was driving westbound on I-44 when he hit a construction barrier. His vehicle came to a stop, blocking both lanes. Another vehicle hit Harris when he got out of the vehicle. That vehicle then hit another vehicle.

Emergency crews rushed Harris to a hospital with serious injuries.

