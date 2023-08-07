Chain-reaction crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo., injures man who exited vehicle

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a chain-reaction crash that injured a driver outside his vehicle.

On Monday, the crash at 3:45 a.m. happened on I-44, about eight miles west of Springfield.

Investigators say Michael Harris was driving westbound on I-44 when he hit a construction barrier. His vehicle came to a stop, blocking both lanes. Another vehicle hit Harris when he got out of the vehicle. That vehicle then hit another vehicle.

Emergency crews rushed Harris to a hospital with serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Kansas Expressway in Springfield
Police identify man killed in early morning shooting on Kansas Expressway
Thanks to a cold front, our temperatures will be below average to start the week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day of the week! Storms by Wednesday
Governor Mike Parson signed several bills into law on Wednesday, June 7, including the SAFE Act...
Gov. Parson signs executive order activating Mo State of Emergency Operations Plan in response to recent severe weather
US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
Motorcycle Crash generic
Camdenton man killed after being thrown from motorcycle

Latest News

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a chain-reaction crash that injured a driver...
Chain-reaction crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo., injures man who exited vehicle
Missouri man sentenced to prison for killing that went unsolved for decades
This Husky mix puppy was found off Madison in Springfield
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Husky mix puppy possibly dumped in Springfield
Shooting on Kansas Expressway in Springfield
Police identify man killed in early morning shooting on Kansas Expressway