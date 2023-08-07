City of Springfield says downtown construction will not be done before Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Springfield say construction downtown will not be finished ahead of the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kickoff.

The festival kicks off on Thursday. Initially, the city of Springfield said the project would be done before the festival. After months of construction, and congested traffic, the city of Springfield told us in June that The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival would do the $2 million project. Still, after some unforeseen complications, the city says we’ll have to wait slightly longer.

“Overall, we were confident that the contractor was going to work their butts off to make sure that it was done,” said Kristen Milam with the City of Springfield. “And honestly, I heard from the guys today that they’re really disappointed that they weren’t able to get this done by the festival. Last week, they were projecting that we would be able to magically reopen. But we can’t rush these things.”

The city says the issues stem from scheduling conflicts.

“That’s one of those things when others get behind in their schedule, we get behind in our, so it’s one of those things where we work with a lot of partner agencies, and a lot of other companies with their schedules,” said Milam. “So that’s one of the reasons why we’re a little bit later than usual.”

People who live and work in the area, like Greek Belly line cook Joey Fiddck, say getting around downtown has been frustrating, and it shows with the customers.

“Parking is mainly our biggest concern,” said Fiddick. “Since we are downtown. We have a lot of people who are trying to get down the street, but they have to turn around inside of our tiny parking lot. And it’s making them a little frustrated.”

Others, like Springfield resident Madison Peidue, say it worries them ahead of the big festival.

“I feel like it’s definitely going to result in a lot of traffic, just because there’s only one side of the road that’s open over here,” said Peidue.

Though the project has fallen behind, the city says The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival will still go off without a hitch.

“We really think that we can provide a quality project still while also delivering and having the festival and bringing 65,000 people to downtown,” said Milam.

Regarding the street during the festival, the road will be open to pedestrian traffic.

“We’ll have a lot of pedestrians here. We didn’t want to give anybody the impression that we wouldn’t be welcoming pedestrian traffic, and then eventually vehicle traffic into this area very quickly after the festival,” said Milam

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.