The Greene County Sheriff’s Office utilizes drones to revolutionize search and rescue operations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Green County Sheriff’s office has taken an innovative approach to locating and rescuing individuals on the run and those reported missing.

Embracing cutting-edge technology, the department has deployed three drones, along with skilled pilots, in a bid to enhance their search and rescue capabilities.

The drones, officially known as Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), have been utilized for the past nine months, operating as a secret weapon in the department’s efforts to ensure public safety. The UAS’s success rate has surpassed 50 missions within this relatively short time frame.

“We can see the entire scene from where people have run. We can see where they are going. We can see everything, and the chances of getting away are very slim,” Corporal Carl Scharpf says.

The drones come equipped with heat-tracking cameras, enabling law enforcement to effectively identify and apprehend individuals attempting to conceal themselves from sight.

“We’ve had runaway juveniles, we’ve had missing person cases, we’ve had accidents where people have been ejected from vehicles, and we need to try to utilize it to locate these people,” said Deputy Paige Rippee, with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says.

The drones’ ability to fly at speeds of up to 40 mph has rendered any attempt at outrunning them futile, with several individuals having already learned this the hard way.

“It’s a pretty successful tool, and when we have a good location, especially paired with a K9, we’re pretty successful,” Scharpf says.

“It’s been a total game changer. It’s something we can use to assist our people on the ground. It’s allowed us to expand our capabilities to try and help the people in Greene County,” he adds.

