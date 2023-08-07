Leigh’s Lost and Found: Husky mix puppy possibly dumped in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a puppy that was possibly dumped.

The female dog is only about three months old and and witnesses told animal control they think they saw her abandoned.

Shelter coodinator Josh Doss says, “she was possibly dumped there. She was walking down the street with a couple of people who may or may not have been her owner. When she wandered away from them, they kept going.”

That was in the1000 block of west Madison on July 25th. She did have a brown collar on but no name and number on it and no tags or a chip.

Animal control thinks she’s a Shepherd or Husky mix, possibly mixed with a Beagle since she’s smaller and very vocal.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

If she was dumped and you’re interested in taking her in, she’ll be at the shelter for a few more days and then will go to a rescue, to be adopted out.

