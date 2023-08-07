LIST: Finalists selected for the Great Route 66 Talent Search competition Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The judges selected the 25 entertainment acts to progress to the finals of the inaugural Great Route 66 Talent Search on Saturday.

Finalists will compete in a live stage show at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, as part of the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield.

Singer Jessie Cowen and 417 Aerial will perform pre-show starting at noon at the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Stage at the Shrine Mosque, 601 E. St. Louis. The top two acts, as selected by a panel of judges during the live show, will win a front-of-the-line pass at a future audition for America’s Got Talent, a national talent competition airing on NBC Universal.

The finalists include 15 amateur performers and 10 professionals:

Amateur Category:

Summer Azeez

Jaylyn Berry

Rachel Duckworth

Chance Havens

Brecka Henderson

Jazz! Quartet

Chloey Johnston

Blake Kincheloe

Amber Nelson

Cameron Shaver

Destin Snape

Anastasia Vang

Merisa Vernoy

Jace Widman

Janice Wilson

Professional Category:

Victoria Carriger

Matt Casciano

Dustin Gross – aka Dusty Wayne

Jana Henderson

Joey Herd

Adria Hyde

Isabella Love

Anna Belle Lyu

Sierra Schwanz

Vic Vaughn

Judges Ty Barnes, Jessie Cowen, Monica Horton, and Sam Timmerman will also judge the finals on Saturday.

“We are thrilled with the response to the first talent search and think festivalgoers will enjoy the incredible talent these entertainers will share in Saturday’s show,’ said Cora Scott, one of the Route 66 festival organizers. KY3 and the City of Springfield teamed up to launch the competition and hope to make it an annual event. In order to enter, one has to live in the KY3 viewing area. “We hope we pack the Shrine to cheer on these local folks,” Scott said. “We hope to prove that this area is a freaky vortex of talent, in the grand tradition of the Ozarks Jubilee, a variety television show originating from downtown Springfield in the 1950s. In its time, the Ozarks Jubilee was the first live television show broadcast outside of New York or California. You will not be disappointed with this lineup,” Scott said.

Sam Timmerman, one of the judges, is the creator of The Melody Room, a space for underground artists, aspiring singers, bands, and musicians to be heard and a platform to express themselves through music arts and live intimate performances.

“I’m on cloud nine! I was very pleased with the results and so honored to be a part of history. The talent was incredible,” he said.

America’s Got Talent airs this summer on KY3 / NBC.

For more information about the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, visit route66festivalsgf.com. There are a variety of public parking areas, indicated by online maps. A golf cart shuttle system will run during the festival’s hours of operation, providing easy access to and from parking areas to the festival footprint, which allows easy access to not only the festival but all downtown venues.

