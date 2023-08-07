Millions of dollars in ARPA funds going towards Cooper Park Sports Complex; city council discusses project Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, city council will have its first reading of the over $13.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funds appropriated by the Missouri General Assembly and $631,274 in local match funds from the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

There’s also $7.3 million in ARPA funding awarded by the city. This money will support maintenance and improvements to the Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer Complex and the Killian Softball Complex.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board kicked off the more than $25 million project at the Cooper Park Sports Complex back in November. Jenny Fillmer Edwards, the Park Board Public Information Administrator, said this huge project is coming closer to becoming a reality.

“We are currently in the design phase right now,” Fillmer Edwards said.

She also said the project is going to bring significant improvements to the sporting fields at and around the Cooper Park Sports Complex. They are also updating the locker rooms, concession stands, parking, putting in ADA-accessible walkways, and more.

Fillmer Edwards said turfing all 19 fields is the top priority since most of the fields aren’t turfed yet. The eight soccer fields will get synthetic turf first, then they’ll move on to softball and baseball.

”They are currently grass, and after it has rained, it is hard to play on grass,” she said. “It can be slippery, fall apart and turn into mud, and just dangerous for players.”

She said there’s been many games that have been postponed since the fields aren’t playable. Fillmer Edwards also said this project is not just a big deal for the sporting community in the area, but also helps bring more people and money into Springfield.

“Those people stay in our local hotels, eat in our local restaurants, shop in our shops, buy our gas, and contribute to the tax base,” Hayward said. "

She said the soccer fields are supposed to be done by the end of 2024, with the softball and baseball done by the end of 2025. There’s also a fact sheet of the entire project on the park board’s website.

Springfield City Council starts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening. The meeting agenda for Monday is located here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.