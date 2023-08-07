Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri car owner has a memorable license plate, and it definitely caught the attention of police.

Officers tried to stop a car over the weekend for a violation, but the driver took off and tried to get away from police.

The officers noted that the vehicle had the vanity license plates “WE-HIGH.”

An officer with the Claycomo Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office eventually arrested the two people inside the vehicle.

READ MORE: Fairway police officer fighting for life following shooting

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation and the two people arrested have not yet been charged with any crimes. The sheriff’s office did release a picture of the car’s license plate.

