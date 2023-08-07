Queen of Clean: Cleaning makeup brushes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an easy way to clean your makeup brushes.

About this Tip: How to safely clean hair and faux hair makeup brushes

How to:

1. A bar soap is a great place to start. Massaging your dirty blush or foundation brushes against a sturdy bar of natural soap, like Castile or Zote soap, will work the cleanser deep into the bristles.

2. Rinse with lukewarm water and wipe your brush against a paper towel. Tip: Be careful not to get the brush barrel wet, as it will loosen the bristles and cause them to fall out. Give your brushes a final swish in 1 cup of cool water and 1 teaspoon of hydrogen peroxide.

3. Another way to scrub makeup brushes clean is to use liquid dish soap and a clean sponge. 4. Pour a little of the dish soap on top of the sponge and then rub your brush against the surface

5. Rinse with lukewarm water, wipe with a towel to remove any leftover debris, and lay your brushes flat to dry.

6. Olive oil is a great way to not only clean smaller brushes but also to condition the bristles. In this case, it’s okay to submerge your makeup brushes into the oil. Rub them against a sponge, and you’ll start to see all those caked-up pieces of product come off.

Warnings & Cautions: Using dirty makeup tools can lead to skin breakouts and rashes

Linda Says: BONUS TIP Storage for Makeup Brushes and Other Cosmetics: Fabric and/or hard-sided glasses cases work well for travel and for purse storage. It also keeps your brushes clean and bristles straight.

Why It Works: All of these methods are meant to break down the oil in makeup so you can easily remove it. The reason using olive oil works is the grease removes grease.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

