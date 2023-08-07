Springfield man charged after stabbing and stealing a credit card from elderly homeowners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been charged after he stabbed an elderly man and stole two credit cards Sunday afternoon.

Court records say 36-year-old Jacob Miller is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, stealing, and first-degree burglary.

According to a probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department, officers responded to a house in the 5600 block of S. Lakeridge around 1:30 Sunday.

Authorities say an elderly man was tending to his yard and had two garage doors open as he was doing yard work. At one point, when the man went back into his garage, he found Miller standing there. The elderly man confronted Miller, and Miller started assaulting the homeowner.

According to SPD, the man and Miller fought for a bit before the man was able to break away and get inside, with Miller following closely behind. Once inside, the man called out to another person in the home for her to call 911. At the same time, Miller was making a “swiping” motion at him.

The man then realized there was a large amount of blood coming from his body. Miller ran out of the house. Once first responders arrived, they treated the man and took him to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

The elderly woman in the home told police that her purse was missing and that she had two credit cards in it.

Later that afternoon, the woman called police, saying that her card had been used at five places along Republic Road after the robbery.

A Sonic Drive-In

Conoco Gas Station

Walgreens

Vapor World

CVS Pharmacy

According to the probable cause statement, an officer went to the store and found Miller standing in the parking lot at a church just next to the CVS Pharmacy. The officer then arrested Miller.

Miller told the officer he was at the pharmacy to get some hair dye. The officer asked if he could search Miller, and Miller consented. The officer found one of the two credit cards and a knife in his pocket, the officer also noticed traces of blood on the knife.

Court documents say Miller also has a prior conviction of fourth-degree assault when he committed a violent act against a different elderly person.

Miller is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

