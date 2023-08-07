Two arrested near Harrison, Ark., after authorities find drugs and guns in their car

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Two people were arrested last week in Boone County after authorities found drugs and guns in their car during a traffic stop.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Drug Task Force, the traffic stop was on Thursday, August 3.

Authorities with the Arkansas State Police and a Boone County Deputy and his K9 found 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 221 grams of fentanyl in pill form, and five guns in the car.

Authorities also searched a house and found items relating to drug sales and drug use.

“The good working relationship between all agencies involved in this case has removed thousands of dosage units of methamphetamine and Fentanyl from the streets of Boone County, Arkansas,” said Commander of the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force Robert Braden.

