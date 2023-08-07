On Your Side Update: $5 million allocation for sewer improvements won’t fix Marshfield, Mo. street with sewer backup problem

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Last spring KY3 told you about the Matthews family. They bought an old home and spent thousands on renovations, only to have sewage spew out of their toilets and tubs because of a clogged private sewer line.

Now, another nearby house has the same nasty problem. Marshfield will be spending five million dollars it got for sewer services, but it’s going to a new development.

“Old Mill Street is just the red-headed stepchild of the town, I guess,” said Jonathan Matthews.

Matthews just finished renovations, again. He also installed a backflow preventer.

“Which keeps the problem from entering my house again. As soon as I do that, the problem just moves up to the next house,” he said.

“It’s been horrible. Where’s our help?” asked Adam McVay.

Now his neighbor has a big stinky problem.

“This is the puddle of where it overflowed this morning,” said McVay.

In April, when On Your Side first brought you this story, Sam Rost, the city administrator, said he couldn’t do an on-camera interview because of a scheduling conflict. Rost said it’s ‘a private sewer line that the city has no right-of-way or easement for, and it’s on private property.’

In late-July it was announced Marshfield will get millions from the Department of Natural Resources for sewer service near the new I-44 interchange at Marshall Road.

Both the mayor and city administrator agreed to an interview.

”It’s going to be transformational for our community,” said Natalie McNish, Mayor of Marshfield.

While we were there, we asked about the sewer problem on Mill Street.

“We are doing our best to figure out what the best course of action is and try to figure out how to best fund and work that into our current project load,” said McNish.

“It is important to know this money from the state is an appropriation, that we went up there with a promise to expand our infrastructure. It’s not for current, operational, day-to-day improvements,” said Rost.

“While we’re all sitting here and the neighborhood smells like manure,” said Matthews.

Neighbors tell us they want to connect to a new line. Not one that’s decades old. That project could cost $50,000.

“I understand that they’re juggling other city projects at the time, but when they have this issue next to the square and the park, and you can walk out any day and smell sewage, I think that needs to take priority,” said Matthews.

City leaders say that the new sewer project also requires a significant amount of money from private owners to connect to the new system.

This is a good reminder to check your homeowner’s insurance and make sure you have sewer backup coverage. The Matthews family tells me they could have saved thousands if that was in their policy.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.