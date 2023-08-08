All clerks at Sunrise Beach, Mo., City Hall resign

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Three top workers at Sunrise Beach City Hall resigned.

Susan Schneider is the Sunrise Beach Board Chairwoman. She is tasked with figuring out who will take over the three leading positions

”My deputy clerk and my public works clerk have both resigned. We had so many things, so many goals planned, we have a whole list of things we would like to do for the city of sunrise beach, and you know, they were not on the program. So they just chose to leave,” said Schneider.

Jeni Nelson, the previous city clerk, sent in her resignation and left on July 27.

”I have worked with many boards since I’ve been employed there since 2009. I just felt like I couldn’t work with this one. So it was time to move on,” said Nelson.

The deputy clerk and public works clerk followed her resignation. Those clerks will leave the jobs on Wednesday. Nelson says three at one time is a sign.

” I think that speaks volumes,“ said Nelson.

”We very specifically said what our goals were for the city and what we had planned to do,” said Schneider.

If you need to go to city hall, you might check the hours first.

”City Hall will be open. We may end up having to lower some of our hours because, of course, it’ll be the board members that will be stepping in to answer the phones and things,” said Schneider.

