Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday is Election Day in Missouri.

There are more than a dozen counties in Missouri with election questions. You can see the sample ballots here. This election has several tax questions for the state.

The Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller had hoped this August election would be good for voter turnout, but it’s not looking like it.

“We always want to encourage voters to come out and let their voice be heard. A lot of times, we can gauge what turnout is going to be based on what we see at absentee,” Greene County Clerk Schoeller said. “We’ve seen a really low absentee turnout this year,” he said.

He also said it’s important to know all the election day rules before you go in to cast your vote.

“Just remember to bring your photo ID, and if you don’t have that, you can bring their passport, or could if you’re a member of the military, you can bring their military ID,” Greene County Clerk Schoeller said. “You’re welcome to bring those forms of identification. If you don’t have any ID, we do have the provisional ballot option as well.”

He said election officials would check that provisional ballot with signature at the end of the election. If voters are in line before 7 p.m., you can legally still vote but don’t lose your spot.

An election judge who has worked at the polls for around 15 years, Bonnie Neal, urges people to get out and make a difference today.

“It’s important to vote because it’s a privilege and a responsibility. This is just one of the ways we can let our voice be heard and let the people who are in authority know how we feel and what we think about each issue for each election.”

There are also more Election Day FAQs on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

