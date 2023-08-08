Homeowners impacted by power outages give Springfield’s City Utilities high marks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It has been a week since severe storms rocked the Ozarks, leaving thousands without power from downed trees on electric lines.

Homeowners impacted by the storm say they appreciate City Utilities’ work following the storm.

“I think it was A-1, replacing all that and getting us back online,” said Springfield resident Ed Stanphill. “Quick as they did. You couldn’t beat it.

Stanphill’s neighbor’s house has a massive tree in the front yard. The resident says he lost power for days.

“It went out like 11:30, I guess Sunday night, right as the storm hit,” said Springfield resident Nick Lischko. “I didn’t really lose too much. I lost a little bit of food in my fridges, money, and most of it was incidental.”

Joel Alexander with City Utilities Springfield says he’s proud of his CU team after a once-in-a-decade storm.

“Everybody did exactly what the emergency plan calls for,” said Alexander. “We had crews rolling in here very quickly. And we hit that 48-hour mark, we said within 48 hours, and we said that on Monday morning around 1130, that we’re going to have this done. And we reached that point later on Wednesday. We actually reached that point, pretty close to the 40-hour mark. So we’re very proud of that.”

Mutual aid crews from other states and surrounding areas responded to combat the large-scale power outages, but before those extras could come to help, there had to be a declared emergency.

“When we reach that stage, we realize that this is far beyond what our crews can do,” said Alexander. “Far beyond what we have with our contract crews by calling that large-scale emergency that allows our emergency operations folks to go ahead and pull the trigger, if you will, on calling in those crews.”

As for how he would grade CU’S response Alexander says they’d give themselves an A. And others like Lischko are close to an agreement.

Regardless CU says they will have that meeting where they sit down to go over the pros and cons of the response in the next week or so.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.