Jones cracks top 10 in NFL Top 100

FILE: Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) runs against Kansas City Chiefs...
FILE: Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first Chief to make the NFL Top 100 list is defensive end Chris Jones.

The Chiefs’ defensive end is holding out of training camp but has cracked the top 10 as the No. 10 ranked player in the league by his peers.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Chris Jones continues holdout as preseason opener in New Orleans approaches

Jones is the first Chief listed, but tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will likely come in ahead of Jones.

Jones, who is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract, skipped the entirety of the Chiefs’ offseason program and has so far held out all of training camp while trying to secure a new long-term deal. And with their first preseason game now less than a week away, Reid indicated that even superstars such as Jones are missing something by missing camp.

“I don’t know when he’ll be here,” Reid said after Monday’s padded practice on the campus of Missouri Western State University, “but I will tell you that any work he can get is important. It’s a fast game.”

Last season, Jones tallied 44 tackles and 15.5 sacks, helping the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in the last four years.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Kansas Expressway in Springfield
Police identify man killed in early morning shooting on Kansas Expressway
Severe storms with all modes of severe weather possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Possible Wednesday
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Johnson grass can be toxic to livestock in a drought
Ranchers and cattle farmers across the Ozarks should watch out for Johnson grass
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a chain-reaction crash that injured a driver...
Chain-reaction crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo., injures man who exited vehicle

Latest News

O-Zone: Ozark football coach Jeremy Cordell discusses upcoming season
O-Zone: Ozark football coach Jeremy Cordell discusses upcoming season
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz yells to an official in the first half of an NCAA college...
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz criticizes conference realignment
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Chiefs’ Chris Jones continues holdout as preseason opener in New Orleans approaches
O-Zone: Republic football coach Ryan Cornelson discusses upcoming season
O-Zone: Republic football coach Ryan Cornelson discusses upcoming season