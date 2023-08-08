Live Life Well: Using the ‘Gratitude Challenge’ to get a fresh start to the school year

For 21 days, express gratitude for the simple things in life.
Kids going to school
Kids going to school(WOWT)
By Paul Adler
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may remember feeling anxious as a kid about the start of a new school year. It’s not unusual. And some of that may be tied to problems in the last school year.

On this Live Life Well, we’re looking at how your child can get a fresh start. It’s not easy. Our brains naturally tend to focus on the negative, like that bad test grade last year. So, you might try a ‘gratitude challenge’ with your back-to-schooler. For 21 days, express gratitude for the simple things in life. It could be the sun shining, thanks for your favorite song, or for the teacher who helped you understand a math problem.

“If we’re always thinking, it’s going to be a bad school year, or it’s going to be a bad day, it’s likely we fulfill that prophecy, right?” says Burrell Behavioral Health’s Director of School-Based Services Lauren Burwell. “So, if we have a positive mindset, and we can think the school year could be different, I’m going to be hopeful. I’m going to know that with that hope can come transformation. And with that transformation comes motivation. And then we get that resiliency from kids.”

Parents can also reframe their mindset. Instead of expecting to see the worst in kids, ask yourself, what is my child doing right? Explain what you expect instead of what you don’t want to see. So, cheer them on when good things happen. Notice when they’re having struggles and be an advocate.

Burrell has resources in its school-based services program. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

