Loehr Family Birth and Wellness Center faces lawsuit, criticism over unpaid refunds; mothers come forward

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rachael Johnson’s anticipation of a joyous birthing experience turned into frustration after the Loehr Brith and Wellness Center shut down. The closure left her $5,000 short and without a place to have her child.

Johnson’s journey with the birthing center began with optimism. Her first child was expected to be born at the same place where her sister had experienced a positive birth. She attended a consultation and underwent three checkups, starting in November, which left her with positive impressions.

“It was all good. The staff was very nice. Very helpful. Very friendly,” Johnson recounted.

However, in early February, she began to hear rumors of the center’s impending closure. During a follow-up visit in February, the news was confirmed by a nurse attending to her.

“The nurse that was helping us, so I guess you’ve heard that we’re closing... and I was like... not officially... but I guess this is my official notice,” Johnson says.

Assurances of a refund within 90 days for services she never received, amounting to $5,975, offered a semblance of relief. This amount was reduced by $359, a discount for paying in full upfront, a choice they had made by paying in cash.

Six months later, with the birthing center closed, Johnson was still left without her promised refund. This unforeseen financial burden added to the stress of her situation as she navigated the care of her newborn at another facility.

“I’ve only received responses from them – like when I’ve emailed. They’ve never initiated contact to be reassuring,” Johnson says.

We first reported this back in February during the announcement.

Loehr issued a statement to KY3:

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this. It is not a message that any business owner wants to write; it is devastating for me to write this as a doctor.

Loehr Family Birth and Wellness will be closing at the end of February. I and all of our team members believe in our mission and are proud of the outcomes and accomplishments we have been a part of – and the new lives brought into this world. Despite this, we are closing the doors. Let me explain why I have had to make this impossibly hard decision.

My life’s mission has been about supporting a natural lifestyle and giving patients natural options for their healthcare. Natural pregnancy and pediatric care have been at the center of this mission. In the past 17 years as a doctor, I have focused on " redefining the standard of health and wellness.” As a testimony to this mission, my family has personally been patients of the midwives at the birth center, and we delivered our last three babies under their care.

Last year, just a few months after purchasing the birth center, I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and was forced to be away from the practice for nearly ten months as I fought for my life. While I was out, we lost a lot of valuable employees and have been unable to hire the appropriate staff to fulfill our mission and properly care for patients. It has become clear that for our patients to have the best outcomes, we must close our doors and help them seek their care elsewhere.

On the personal side, I have leveraged all I have to try to keep the business afloat, including running the business at a financial loss for some time. As a Doctor, I want to help everyone live a healthier, more natural life, and it pains me beyond words not to be able to do this for all of our patients. Ultimately, this isn’t about me. It is about the moms and babies that deserve the highest standard of care possible.

As healthcare providers, everything we do has to be in the best interest of the patient. This decision – as hard as it is – is no exception. As is the case for many businesses, keeping exceptional people on staff has become progressively harder and harder. Ultimately, we have been unable to compete with the larger healthcare providers in town to keep enough providers to care for our patients properly. We have tried to power through. Our current team has worked double and triple shifts, and we have never compromised our level of care. I have come to the hard realization that we cannot continue to offer services and maintain our care standards as this employment trend continues.”

The heartbreaking consequence of this decision is that there will be mothers who are left with uncertainty about their care. We have been developing a plan for each of those mothers to ensure their birth experience is as safe and positive as possible. We have been working with other providers in town that have agreed to accept and care for our clients in order to have a smooth transition of care.

We have been in discussions with them to assume care seamlessly, and they are truly doing what is right for patients. We will be eternally grateful to those midwives and providers.

We are grateful to have served you,

Dr. Steven Loehr

Johnson sent a message to the center in June, notifying them of her intention to involve the Attorney General’s office and KY3. The response from a worker, promising $500 for the time being while they worked on resolving her refund, left Johnson feeling uneasy.

“When is the balance coming?” Johnson inquired. The response was: “Well, you know, $500 is a decent amount of money. Like if you got that today, that would be great because, you know, it’s been a pretty rough time on him. He may have to file for bankruptcy.” Johnson interpreted this as either a bribe or a threat.

In response to KY3′s inquiries, Dr. Steven Loehr, the center’s figurehead, acknowledged the challenges surrounding refund processing. Dr. Loehr cited the complexities of the situation and assured that efforts were being made to resolve the outstanding matters, despite the process not being swift.

His full statement reads:

As I let everyone know in my statement regarding the closing, I have been facing some major health issues, and my absence from work has had a massive impact on every business. Please know that all patients remain my top priority, and all my energy is focused toward taking care of our current and previous patients.

Since closing the Birth Center, we have been finalizing accounting and balancing all accounts receivable and payable. As we wrap this up, many refunds have already been issued, and we are working to clear all others. Unfortunately, this is not a quick process, and we are working diligently on completing it.

Sincerely,

Dr. Steven Loehr

Johnson says she understands things happen. While she wants her money back, she really just wants an answer from the center of when.

“Really, what we want is a date on when we and everybody else will be getting their money back,” Johnson says.

On August 2nd, a Neosho woman filed a lawsuit against Doctor Loehr and the birthing center, claiming she had not received the over three thousand dollars she was owed.

According to the court documents, he has not been served yet.

