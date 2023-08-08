Missouri State University officials preparing students for construction changes at a busy campus building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Students must navigate construction at Blunt Hall when the fall semester begins at Missouri State University.

The project at the former Temple Hall was approved back in December. Phase one of construction will expand the building by 77,000 square feet. The school will hold lecture classes in different halls across campus. Labs will stay inside Blunt Hall.

The two west entrances available before construction started remain open, along with the north and south entrances to the building.

“We will continue to welcome the students,” said Dr. Tamera Jahnke, Dean of Natural and Applied Science. “So, our student organizations are planning activities out at the Bear Head, so we’ll have to go around the construction a little bit, but we’ll be able to celebrate and then celebrate what’s happening. And then, we’re posting regular pictures so that people can see the progress on a regular basis, and we’re just going to keep trying to do what we do best, and that is, you know, work with students on research and get them into the labs and doing all kinds of activities.”

School officials will post QR codes throughout Blunt Hall to help students find faculty offices. The next phase of the project will renovate the existing part of the building.

