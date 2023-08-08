Nixa, Mo., bowler strikes gold at Junior Pan American Bowling Youth Championships

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A Nixa man struck gold on the lanes at the Junior Pan American Bowling Youth Championships.

Spencer Robarge participated on the U.S. Under 21 National Bowling team. The event took place in Lima, Peru. The national team won 17 out of possible 20 medals during the competition.

Robarge led the charge with four golds and one bronze. He says representing his country has been very special.

“This means the world to me,” said Robarge. “I’ve always wanted to be a really good bowler and really wanted to represent myself well and my team well. When I was put on the team in 2020, it was a dream come true, and I’ve been fortunate to continue on my journey as a junior team member.”

The Wichita State University student also hopes to open a bowling center one day with his brother.

