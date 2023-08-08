Ozarks Regional YMCA announces purchase of historic building in downtown Springfield

Yellow Bonnet Building/Springfield, Mo.
Yellow Bonnet Building/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Regional YMCA announced the purchase of what locals refer to as the ‘Yellow Bonnet’ building at 323 North Patton Street in downtown Springfield. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in our commitment to serve the community and support the mission of the YMCA, all while supporting downtown revitalization efforts.

Continuing a 135-year presence in downtown Springfield, the new offices provide a central hub for the Ozarks Regional YMCA Association administrative operations as well as a home base for the Y’s Center for Youth Development.

The Association encompasses Y branches in Buffalo, Cassville, Hollister, Lebanon, Monett, and Springfield, as well as the Center for Youth Development. Youth Development leads the way in school-age services, early learning, day camps, outdoor education, and Camp Wakonda, the Y’s overnight resident camp in Ash Grove. Collectively, the Association employs approximately 700 team members, operates in 30 local schools, and serves our community in a variety of ways.

This investment decision aligns with the Y’s commitment to revitalizing downtown areas and supporting local economies. We believe that by establishing a prominent presence in the heart of the city, we can contribute to the ongoing revitalization efforts and foster a sense of community pride.

