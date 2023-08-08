Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms

FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D. The USDA said on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, it will not increase the speed at which pigs are processed into meat at U.S. pork plants rejecting a request from a group representing pork producers to allow processing plants to speed up the production of pigs into meat. A union representing workers claimed that the increased volume endangers workers. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)(Stephen Groves | AP)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The world’s largest pork processor, Smithfield Foods is closing 35 hog farms. According to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) data, the sites slated for shutdowns include 13 in Newtown, 12 in Lucerne and 10 in Princeton. 92 employees will be laid off in October.

Smithfield is owned by Hong Kong’s WH Group.

The U.S. meat industry has struggled to afford higher feed and labor costs while Americans grapple with escalated food prices, decreasing demand for pork and poultry.

Tyson Foods also announced it’s closure of 4 more chicken plants in Arkansas, Indiana and Missouri. The company is cutting nearly 3,000 jobs.

