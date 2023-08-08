Springfield Fire Department celebrates the opening of firehouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department celebrated the opening of a firehouse.

Fire Station 13 is located on Historic Route 66. The celebration leads into the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival this week. The station on West College Street actually went into service back in March. It helps cut down on response times in an area that had previously been underserved.

Springfield’s Station 7 on East Sunshine is under reconstruction. Fire officials hope to complete construction by the end of the year.

