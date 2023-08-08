Springfield Public Schools have nurses in every school for a reason that’s more than treating cuts and colds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School districts are getting support staff geared up for the challenges ahead in the new year, including health care for those who have it.

According to Missouri Kids Count, around 83 percent of public school districts in the state have at least one RN or LPN, while three percent have a health aide only, and 14 percent have no health services provider.

As the state’s largest school district enters fall classes, Springfield Public Schools will have at least one nurse at all of its 55 school buildings this year.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a must,” said Lee Ann Neill, the Director of SPS Health Services, who’s spent over three decades as a school nurse and administrator.

“For a long time, school nurses were thought to be the mom at school,” she said. “They clean up boo-boos from the playground or check for head lice. And we still do those things.”

But they also handle much more serious conditions every day, from asthma to diabetes.

“Things like life-threatening allergies, seizures, or any kind of autoimmune disease,” Neill pointed out.

And if you look at the Dept. of Education’s School Health Manual, you’ll also find that their role extends far beyond hands-on care. The list goes on and on over several pages that can basically be boiled down into overall categories of preventive services, education, emergency care, referral and management (care coordination) of acute and chronic health conditions and working to promote the health of students, identify and prevent health problems and ensuring student care.

“We even help families in getting access to health insurance,” Neill added. “Or maybe it’s following up with blood glucose monitoring of a child with Type 1 diabetes to make sure a school nurse is seeing that child every day multiple times a day in recording the results the provider needs. We also educate families about resources to meet food insecurity needs or get them clothes and shoes. Just connecting families and resources.”

Bolivar Public School Head Nurse Mindy Quarles Owens, who also has nurses in all five of her schools, pointed out that besides physical care, school nurses are also there for mental health needs that became even more prevalent during the pandemic.

“We were working 15 hours a day sometimes during COVID, and it was very stressful,” Owens recalled. “Mental health certainly struggled during COVID but maybe COVID also made it where some of those kids who needed care for mental health issues were able to get that more readily because we recognized it during that time.”

And Owens also pointed out that school nurses fill an unwritten role as a place students can go to with any problem and get support.

“If you are truly an advocate for the kids you are an excellent resource to point out when a child needs something,” she explained. “Maybe we can’t fix it here at the school but we can help them find what they need.”

With Springfield Schools starting on August 22nd, SPS has its Cox Care Mobile Unit out throughout the month, providing immunizations for students who need them.

“We’re trying to solve the problem of having to wait in line for those families who still need to get some of those required immunizations,” Neill said. “And they are free of charge.”

More information is available at the Springfield Public Schools Facebook and on their website at sps.org/Page/2626 or call 417-269-KIDS (Cox Care Mobile number).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.