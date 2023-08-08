Springfield to upgrade traffic monitoring systems

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council has approved more than $2.4 million in grant funding and more than $612,000 in transportation sales tax funds to keep drivers moving through the future.

“It’s basically an easy job if you don’t have to deal with traffic,” said Don Fite.

He has been driving the streets of Springfield, delivering pizza for years.

“It’s either people going way too slow or way too fast,” he said.

Fite says it’s not just the cars that cause him stress. He often finds alternate routes during peak times of traffic.

He said, “I avoid Sunshine and Kansas after 3 o’clock in the afternoon. I go way around it because you’ll sit through 3 light cycles.”

“There’s a lot to try and keep traffic flowing,” said City of Springfield Traffic Engineer Tom Dancey.

He says the Traffic Management Center of the Ozarks is the brain of day-to-day operations.

The Department of Public Works maintains 140 traffic signal controllers, 72 traffic monitoring cameras, and more.

“The equipment itself actually is becoming outdated. Just like we have to keep our own equipment, electronics we have at home. It’s the same situation here,” said Dancey.

It’s why the city has allocated more than $3 million towards upgrades. From signal lights to accessible pedestrian signals to rapid flashing beacons for crosswalks, it’s a system overhaul.

“Really, everything we do here boils down to improving mobility, enhancing safety, and maintaining reliability. A big piece of this is to make sure that our equipment works. It’s in good condition. It’s in good operating order. It checks all three of those boxes for us with this particular type of project.” said Dancey.

The goal is to keep drivers like Fite moving.

“You can only do so much. You can’t let it eat at you. Yeah. It does anyway. I come back mad all the time,” he said, laughing.

Improvements could start this year and will take up to two years to complete.

