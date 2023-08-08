Springfield’s Walnut Lawn Funeral Home building new facility to house pet funeral services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s an old expression where people say that something “has gone to the dogs,” but in the case of the Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, there’s some truth to it.

Named for the street, it’s located on in south Springfield, the Walnut Lawn Funeral Home is a family-owned business that’s been around since 1989. And recently, they broke ground on a new facility next door that will look similar to the current building but be used for an entirely different clientele: pets.

“We know that pet owners go through the same grief stages as they do when they lose a loved one who is human,” said Ruth Ann Wood-Humiston, the director and owner of the funeral home. “They’re like members of the family, and when they pass on, there’s no place in our area where people can grieve for their pets the way they do for humans. So as licensed funeral directors and certified crematory operators, we wanted to expand our service offerings to include our pet family. The closest we have found to what we are bringing to southwest Missouri is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, or Kansas City. We researched it for three or four years and hope to be open in eight to nine months.”

The pet funeral home will provide many of the same services as the human one.

“That includes grief services and bereavement support,” Wood-Humiston pointed out. “We’ll also have pre-planning available so they can take care of everything in advance.”

There will be a chapel, visitation rooms, and a cremation viewing room.

“We’ll have a meditation-prayer garden in the center of our pet funeral home building,” Wood-Humiston said. “That’s something we don’t have in our current building.”

Flowers, urns, and caskets will be available. And while the pet funeral home will first be geared towards smaller pets, Wood-Humiston said they are willing to work with horse or cow owners to plan for burials and even caskets.

“We can arrange to have them built,” Wood-Humiston said. “The Amish in Seymour do custom caskets, so we can reach out to them if someone chooses. Most of our pet caskets will be smaller, though, and we even have some that are made out of bamboo-type material that is eco-friendly. The urns will look the same, although some will have paw-prints on them or things like that.”

There will also be memorial services available just like the ones for humans.

“It could include a minister, a pet celebrant (celebration of life ceremony), and even a pet-ordained minister,” Wood-Humiston said. “There is such a thing. We met one in Nashville, Tennessee. She was actually a licensed counselor who has done many services for pets.”

When asked if the pet funeral home would be available for something as small as a turtle or someone with a goldfish who doesn’t like the idea of a toilet-flushing burial?

“We would be honored to,” Wood-Humiston answered.

If you think there’s no need for this, we remind you of Jerry Manson, a man we featured at the Lakeland Pet Cemetery who spent over $1,400 erecting a huge shrine to his beloved chihuahua Abella. Decorated with lights, photos, marble markers, and benches, Jerry’s devotion to Abella, even after her passing, is proof of the special bond between owners and their pets.

And to those who feel it’s a little over-the-top or unreasonable?

“They’ve never had a dog,” Manson answered. “That’s why they call them ‘Man’s Best Friend.’”

“So they deserve to be celebrated too,” Wood-Humiston added.

And she has her own personal experience to draw on as well.

“We have dogs and horses, and we recently suffered the loss of our Australian shepherd Buddy from cancer,” Wood-Humiston explained. “Actually, it was the same type of cancer I was diagnosed within 2021. And then we lost one of our horses that we had bred and raised named Miss Grande. So we know from first-hand experience that losing a pet is very difficult, and even though we own a funeral home, we go through the same grief that everyone else does when they lose a loved one, whether it be human or a pet.”

